Seven mainlanders in gang arrested over cheating Hong Kong women out of more than HK$2 million in roadside blessing scams
- Three men and five women, including a Hongkonger, were picked up when officers raided their hideout in a Sham Shui Po flat on Thursday
- The seven mainlanders had entered the city illegally, police say, warning residents to stay vigilant against such crimes
Topic | Crime
The commercial crime bureau began investigating the syndicate after noticing a rise in the number of spiritual blessing scams last year. Photo: Warton Li