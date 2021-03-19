Officers seized about HK$50,000 in cash, account books and walkie-talkies from their possession. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 21 in crackdown on illegal valet parking service in popular shopping district
- Suspects used plastic chairs or traffic cones to occupy roadside metered parking spaces and forced car owners to pay for illegal valet service
- Officers seized about HK$50,000 in cash, account books and walkie-talkies from their possession
Topic | Crime
Officers seized about HK$50,000 in cash, account books and walkie-talkies from their possession. Photo: Facebook