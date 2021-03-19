The jury trial continues at the High Court next Monday. Photo: Warton Li The jury trial continues at the High Court next Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong murder trial hears of social worker’s efforts to end parental ‘beating and scolding’ of abused boy

  • Witness recalls suggesting to parents they try softer child discipline methods such as rewarding him for good behaviour
  • Conversations took place in mid-November 2017, after the boy was found injured and limping at school

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:02pm, 19 Mar, 2021

