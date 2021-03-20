Police urge residents to look for renowned brands or opt for cash-on-delivery methods to avoid fraud while shopping online. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkonger arrested over shopping scam in which he blamed Covid-19 for delayed delivery of goods he never sent
- At least 16 people, aged 18 to 46, were victims of the scheme and a total of HK$75,000 was swindled from prospective buyers over several months
- The 31-year-old suspect used online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Carousell to attract customers
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police urge residents to look for renowned brands or opt for cash-on-delivery methods to avoid fraud while shopping online. Photo: Shutterstock