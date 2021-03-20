Police urge residents to look for renowned brands or opt for cash-on-delivery methods to avoid fraud while shopping online. Photo: Shutterstock Police urge residents to look for renowned brands or opt for cash-on-delivery methods to avoid fraud while shopping online. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hongkonger arrested over shopping scam in which he blamed Covid-19 for delayed delivery of goods he never sent

  • At least 16 people, aged 18 to 46, were victims of the scheme and a total of HK$75,000 was swindled from prospective buyers over several months
  • The 31-year-old suspect used online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Carousell to attract customers

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:28pm, 20 Mar, 2021

