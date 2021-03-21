Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong
No plan to resign, Justice Kemal Bokhary says, amid pressure on foreign judges to quit Hong Kong’s judicial system
- Bokhary, the most senior non-permanent judge at the Supreme Court, says he will continue his work in court as best as he can
- Pressure has mounted on foreign judges serving Hong Kong courts, particularly after Beijing passed changes to the city’s electoral system
Topic | Hong Kong courts
