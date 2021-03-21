Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong
Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

No plan to resign, Justice Kemal Bokhary says, amid pressure on foreign judges to quit Hong Kong’s judicial system

  • Bokhary, the most senior non-permanent judge at the Supreme Court, says he will continue his work in court as best as he can
  • Pressure has mounted on foreign judges serving Hong Kong courts, particularly after Beijing passed changes to the city’s electoral system

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 12:01am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong
Court of Final Appeal non-permanent judge Justice Kemal Bokhary. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE