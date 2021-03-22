The first of eight Hongkongers imprisoned on the mainland return to Tin Shui Wai Police Station in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: one of the 12 fugitives captured trying to flee city released from prison in mainland China, seven others to follow
- Activist Andy Li is first to return to Hong Kong from group of eight to be released on Monday after they were jailed in Shenzhen for illegal border crossing
- In total, 12 Hong Kong fugitives, including two underage suspects, were intercepted last August at sea trying to escape prosecution over their roles in 2019 anti-government protests
The first of eight Hongkongers imprisoned on the mainland return to Tin Shui Wai Police Station in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang