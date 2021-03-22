Some of the fake goods seized during Hong Kong customs raids last week. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong customs officers arrest businessman after seizing HK$5.3 million worth of fake clothing
- More than 9,000 counterfeit items of clothing were found during customs raids at 23-year-old importer’s warehouse and shop
- The fakes were imported from countries across Asia and advertised to shoppers as genuine, vintage goods, according to Customs and Excise Department
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
