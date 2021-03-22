Police are investigating the deaths of four cats whose carcasses were found at a sports ground in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police investigating the possibility of foul play in the deaths of four cats found at a Tsing Yi sports facility
- A Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokeswoman says all four dead cats were found to have small puncture wounds
- Separately, SPCA inspectors have rescued a pet turtle after it fell from a 24th-floor window in Quarry Bay onto an air-conditioning unit five stories below
Topic | Crime
