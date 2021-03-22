Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court rules six men charged over Yuen Long mob attack have case to answer

  • The District Court finds prosecutors had adduced sufficient evidence in the trial to require the suspects to enter a defence
  • One defence lawyer on Monday called for the case against his client to be thrown out, a plea that was quickly dismissed by the judge

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:50pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE