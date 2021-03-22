Men in white T-shirts, some of them carrying sticks, are seen in Yuen Long following a mob attack at an MTR station there in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong court rules six men charged over Yuen Long mob attack have case to answer
- The District Court finds prosecutors had adduced sufficient evidence in the trial to require the suspects to enter a defence
- One defence lawyer on Monday called for the case against his client to be thrown out, a plea that was quickly dismissed by the judge
Topic | Hong Kong protests
