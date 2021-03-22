The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong father accused of murdering daughter, 5, denies physical punishment was intended to cause grievous bodily harm

  • Father tells court he withheld girl’s food or hit her with rattan cane, but punishment was in response to her lying or refusing to listen
  • The man and his wife have admitted to inflicting child cruelty on the child over 150 days but deny murdering the girl, who died of septicaemia

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:51pm, 22 Mar, 2021

