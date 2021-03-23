Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong schoolboy snatched off street after meeting girl he was chatting to online

  • 16-year-old was assaulted by three men and pushed into a taxi in Ma On Shan after meeting 13-year-old
  • He managed to escape and was later found by police walking along side of road

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:16pm, 23 Mar, 2021

