Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong schoolboy snatched off street after meeting girl he was chatting to online
- 16-year-old was assaulted by three men and pushed into a taxi in Ma On Shan after meeting 13-year-old
- He managed to escape and was later found by police walking along side of road
Topic | Crime
