Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin appears outside West Kowloon Law Court in July over a separate case. Photo: May Tse
Ex-lawmaker jailed for nine weeks after Hong Kong court deems community service not severe enough punishment for assaulting police
- Au Nok-hin was found guilty of attacking two officers at a Mong Kok protest in the early hours of July 8, 2019
- Higher court questions the sincerity of his remorse and finds his original sentence of community service did not reflect seriousness of offence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
