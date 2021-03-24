A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old stepdaughter has acknowledged hitting her, but denies ever intending to seriously harm her. Photo: Warton Li A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old stepdaughter has acknowledged hitting her, but denies ever intending to seriously harm her. Photo: Warton Li
A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old stepdaughter has acknowledged hitting her, but denies ever intending to seriously harm her. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman accused of murdering her 5-year-old stepdaughter says she should bear ‘the most responsibility’ for her death

  • Woman says she ‘never’ intended to cause her stepdaughter serious harm, but acknowledges hitting her and denying her food and medical treatment
  • ‘When anger got the better of me, I just picked up the rattan stick and hit them,’ she says of the girl and her brother

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Mar, 2021

