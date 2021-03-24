Police fire tear gas at protesters on June 12, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police fire tear gas at protesters on June 12, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: part of legal bid against first police use of tear gas on demonstrators ‘reasonably arguable’, court says

  • But High Court says the case should be handled through civi​l​ action rather than judicial review
  • Bid centres on police use of tear gas on protesters on June 12, 2019, which became a watershed moment in months-long unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:44pm, 24 Mar, 2021

