A fire burns outside Mong Kok Police Station on September 22, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: barista jailed ahead of sentencing after being convicted of rioting, arson over police station siege

  • Defendant Siu Lok-ting was seen in news footage burning a plant and pieces of cardboard outside Mong Kok Police Station in September of 2019
  • At issue in the case was whether the woman in the footage was indeed Siu, but District Judge Frankie Yiu held that she was readily identifiable

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:47pm, 25 Mar, 2021

