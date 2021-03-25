A fire burns outside Mong Kok Police Station on September 22, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: barista jailed ahead of sentencing after being convicted of rioting, arson over police station siege
- Defendant Siu Lok-ting was seen in news footage burning a plant and pieces of cardboard outside Mong Kok Police Station in September of 2019
- At issue in the case was whether the woman in the footage was indeed Siu, but District Judge Frankie Yiu held that she was readily identifiable
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A fire burns outside Mong Kok Police Station on September 22, 2019. Photo: Edmond So