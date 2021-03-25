Police on Tuesday arrested four men on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail. Photo: Warton Li Police on Tuesday arrested four men on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail. Photo: Warton Li
Dashcam recording of conversation leads Hong Kong police to uncover fake car crash scam, arrest four

  • Officers got clues about the scam while investigating an accident involving two cars on Lam Kam Road in Tai Po on the night of March 4
  • Police arrested four men and are looking for another two over the plot to swindle cash from a government assistance fund for accident victims

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:05pm, 25 Mar, 2021

