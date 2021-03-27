The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock
The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

For victims of image-based sexual abuse in Hong Kong, legal reforms can’t come quick enough

  • Legal experts welcome amendment, saying it is an essential step to plug a gap in existing law
  • The changes will align Hong Kong laws with those in Australia, Britain, Canada and Singapore, they say

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock
The existing laws often fail to protect victims of revenge porn, or image-based sexual abuse, most of whom are women in their early 20s, according to the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE