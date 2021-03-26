Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong chef jailed for six months over police abuse after court rules dyslexia is no defence for bad behaviour

  • Edward Fong found guilty of verbally abusing police and making vulgar hand gesture at officers
  • His lawyers had asked for leniency based on his learning disability and difficult upbringing

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:05pm, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE