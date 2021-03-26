Protesters set fire to a barricade designed to block a section of Nathan Road, in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chef jailed for six months over police abuse after court rules dyslexia is no defence for bad behaviour
- Edward Fong found guilty of verbally abusing police and making vulgar hand gesture at officers
- His lawyers had asked for leniency based on his learning disability and difficult upbringing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
