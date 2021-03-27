Hong Kong disciplinary forces performed Chinese-style marching in early March to mark the successful conclusion of the foot-drill training course by the PLA at the Hong Kong Police College. Photo: Handout Hong Kong disciplinary forces performed Chinese-style marching in early March to mark the successful conclusion of the foot-drill training course by the PLA at the Hong Kong Police College. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong disciplinary forces performed Chinese-style marching in early March to mark the successful conclusion of the foot-drill training course by the PLA at the Hong Kong Police College. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Hong Kong disciplined services to ditch British marching in favour of Chinese ‘goose-step’ at National Security Education Day events

  • Police and firefighters among those to adopt new style for open days on April 15
  • Top officer says keeping British drills when promoting national security ‘does not seem right’

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:25am, 27 Mar, 2021

