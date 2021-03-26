Tong Ying-kit is the first person to be charged under the national security law. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law: public court appearance for first person charged under legislation part of ‘open justice’ say prosecutors
- Tong Ying-kit is first person to be tried in city under new legislation
- His rare pre-trial hearing in open court comes ahead of his case being heard without a jury
Topic | Hong Kong courts
