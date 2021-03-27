Dog owners are worried about their pets following the latest suspected poisoning. Photo: Felix Wong Dog owners are worried about their pets following the latest suspected poisoning. Photo: Felix Wong
Pets
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong dog poisoner suspected to have struck again after dachshund dies following visit to Cyberport park

  • Veterinary Specialty Hospital said it treated dachshund which had been vomiting and breathing heavily after visiting park
  • At least 15 suspected cases of animal poisoning were reported last month, with six dogs dying in the space of a week

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 7:41am, 27 Mar, 2021

