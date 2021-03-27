Customs officers arrested Ng’s second daughter on Friday, days after arresting his eldest. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Second daughter of Hong Kong actor Richard Ng arrested over marijuana, days after sister caught up in HK$1 million bust
- Customs source says officers found around 21 grams of tea leaves infused with cannabis and two grams of marijuana in a drawer in the woman’s living room
- The authorities are now investigating whether the small amount of cannabis is linked to the woman’s eldest sister, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly growing marijuana inside her Sai Kung home
