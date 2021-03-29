‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung (back left) gestures as he’s led into a police van on his way to a court hearing earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: former Hong Kong lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung loses bail bid ahead of May trial over primary
- Leung is one of 47 politicians and activists charged with subversion over a pre-election primary authorities say was part of a plot to paralyse the government by winning a majority of Legco seats
- The ruling at the Court of First Instance means Leung will spend the next two months in jail as he awaits trial
