Dr Choi Wing-kit, a former deputy chief of service in forensic psychiatry at Castle Peak Hospital, testified for the defence on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong mother accused of murdering five-year-old girl suffered from severe depression, court hears

  • Mum’s mental illness left her easily irritable and made her jump to premature conclusions when dealing with stepdaughter and her brother, eight, psychiatrist Choi Wing-kit tells High Court
  • But expert for the prosecution previously testified the defendant was mentally sound and only experienced adjustment difficulties

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:04pm, 29 Mar, 2021

