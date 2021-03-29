Dr Choi Wing-kit, a former deputy chief of service in forensic psychiatry at Castle Peak Hospital, testified for the defence on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong mother accused of murdering five-year-old girl suffered from severe depression, court hears
- Mum’s mental illness left her easily irritable and made her jump to premature conclusions when dealing with stepdaughter and her brother, eight, psychiatrist Choi Wing-kit tells High Court
- But expert for the prosecution previously testified the defendant was mentally sound and only experienced adjustment difficulties
Topic | Hong Kong courts
