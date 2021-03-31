Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong fugitive Andy Li’s whereabouts remain a mystery after he fails to appear in court for national security law case
- Prosecutors said 30-year-old was in quarantine after he failed to appear for hearing at West Kowloon Court
- But Li’s family say they have been unable to reach him since he was sent back from the mainland nine days ago
