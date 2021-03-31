Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong fugitive Andy Li’s whereabouts remain a mystery after he fails to appear in court for national security law case

  • Prosecutors said 30-year-old was in quarantine after he failed to appear for hearing at West Kowloon Court
  • But Li’s family say they have been unable to reach him since he was sent back from the mainland nine days ago

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:38pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Andy Li was one of 12 people detained in mainland China after being arrested trying to get to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE