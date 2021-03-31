Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice
Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong prosecutor who sought tougher penalties for protesters elevated to senior counsel

  • Vinci Lam promoted by Department of Justice just one year after qualifying as barrister
  • But legal insiders point to her ample experience and say she is more reasonable than some of her counterparts

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 6:29pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice
Vinci Lam studied law at the University of Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice in 1991. Photo: Department of Justice
READ FULL ARTICLE