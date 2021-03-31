A Correctional Services Department van arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP A Correctional Services Department van arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong judiciary says courts will withhold details on defendants and police from reporters, day after city’s leader warned against ‘weaponisation’ of personal information

  • Judiciary says move is to guard against undermining of proper operation of legal system
  • Journalists’ group expresses disappointment in decision and urges removal of ‘curb on the press’

Updated: 10:51pm, 31 Mar, 2021

