A Correctional Services Department van arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong judiciary says courts will withhold details on defendants and police from reporters, day after city’s leader warned against ‘weaponisation’ of personal information
- Judiciary says move is to guard against undermining of proper operation of legal system
- Journalists’ group expresses disappointment in decision and urges removal of ‘curb on the press’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A Correctional Services Department van arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP