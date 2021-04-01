Some desperate Hong Kong job-hunters were tricked into giving up their personal details by scammers, who then took out loans in their name. Photo: Shutterstock
Desperate Hong Kong job-hunters ‘easy prey’ for scammers, lose HK$6.4 million in first two months of year
- One scam saw victims use their own funds to place orders on phoney shopping apps, money that would disappear instead of returning the promised commissions
- ‘Sometimes the victims hadn’t even been to the office of the so-called company or understand the nature of the job before giving out their personal information’, acting Commercial Crime Bureau chief says
Topic | Scams and swindles
