Hong Kong child’s death was result of excessive corporal punishment and gross negligence, but was not murder, her father’s lawyer claims

  • Manslaughter only reasonable conclusion, lawyer says, arguing actions mean tougher charge ‘is a bit far-fetched’
  • Prosecution argues little girl was ‘repeatedly tortured’ and parents provided ‘terror and pain, not love and care’

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:44am, 1 Apr, 2021

