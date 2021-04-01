Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong gang cons 67 women out of HK$3 million in fake jobs and investment scam

  • Police arrest three men and three women for conspiracy to defraud
  • Officers seize computers, cash, and fake gold ornaments in series of raids across city

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 5:51pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Commercial Crime Bureau Chief Inspector Chan Yat-wai (left), Acting Superintendent Lee Mo-yin, and Senior Inspector Wong Chung-lai. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE