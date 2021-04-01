A 49-year-old Hong Kong man slashed his wife to death in this Whampoa Garden building on Thursday before turning the knife on himself. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong man slashes wife to death, injures sons and kills himself
- Police were called to the Whampoa Garden flat at 8.39am by the man’s younger son; he and his brother both sustained multiple injuries but survived
- The suspect, who also killed the family dog, was believed to be in harsh financial straits, according to police, though neighbours said they had never heard quarrelling
Topic | Crime
A 49-year-old Hong Kong man slashed his wife to death in this Whampoa Garden building on Thursday before turning the knife on himself. Photo: Google Maps