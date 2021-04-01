A 49-year-old Hong Kong man slashed his wife to death in this Whampoa Garden building on Thursday before turning the knife on himself. Photo: Google Maps A 49-year-old Hong Kong man slashed his wife to death in this Whampoa Garden building on Thursday before turning the knife on himself. Photo: Google Maps
A 49-year-old Hong Kong man slashed his wife to death in this Whampoa Garden building on Thursday before turning the knife on himself. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong man slashes wife to death, injures sons and kills himself

  • Police were called to the Whampoa Garden flat at 8.39am by the man’s younger son; he and his brother both sustained multiple injuries but survived
  • The suspect, who also killed the family dog, was believed to be in harsh financial straits, according to police, though neighbours said they had never heard quarrelling

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:47pm, 1 Apr, 2021

