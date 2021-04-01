Former lawmaker Helena Wong Pik-wan leaves the High Court last month after the Court of First Instance rejected an appeal against her bail. Photo: Felix Wong Former lawmaker Helena Wong Pik-wan leaves the High Court last month after the Court of First Instance rejected an appeal against her bail. Photo: Felix Wong
Former lawmaker Helena Wong Pik-wan leaves the High Court last month after the Court of First Instance rejected an appeal against her bail. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong judge explains bail decisions in city’s largest national security law case involving 47 politicians and activists

  • Madam Justice Esther Toh lays out reasons for granting bail to Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong and district councillor Cheng Tat-hung
  • Legislation’s stringent bail test means defendants are more likely to be held in remand until trial

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:26pm, 1 Apr, 2021

