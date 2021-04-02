In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Ramp-and-dump investment scammer wanted by Hong Kong authorities after jumping bail and fleeing city
- Eastern Court issues arrest warrant for Zeng Lingxi after she fails to appear in court to answer two charges of obstructing a search operation in May 2020
- Court orders forfeiture of the HK$100,000 bail for Zeng, who is believed to be involved in online manipulation of the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company
Topic | Scams and swindles
