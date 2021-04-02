In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ramp-and-dump investment scammer wanted by Hong Kong authorities after jumping bail and fleeing city

  • Eastern Court issues arrest warrant for Zeng Lingxi after she fails to appear in court to answer two charges of obstructing a search operation in May 2020
  • Court orders forfeiture of the HK$100,000 bail for Zeng, who is believed to be involved in online manipulation of the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:53pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
In 2020, police handled 544 reports of online investment frauds involving HK$266.3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE