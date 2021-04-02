Money laundering carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine of HK$5 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Police bust fraud syndicate, arrest 24 accused of conning Hong Kong credit card companies out of HK$85 million
- Gang opened shell companies and issued bogus employment letters and income certificates to stooges to apply for more than 200 personal credit cards, police say
- Some 15 men and nine women, aged 23 to 67, were arrested for conspiracy to defraud and money laundering following police raid on 32 locations across city
