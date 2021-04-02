Eight of the 12 fugitives held in mainland China were returned to Hong Kong last month after being jailed for illegally crossing the border. Photo: AFP Eight of the 12 fugitives held in mainland China were returned to Hong Kong last month after being jailed for illegally crossing the border. Photo: AFP
Family of wanted Hong Kong fugitive Andy Li finally make contact with him, 11 days after his return from mainland China

  • Sister reveals activist, who officials said was quarantined after being sent back, has been in communication
  • Li faces several charges under national security law, including colluding with foreign forces

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:24pm, 2 Apr, 2021

