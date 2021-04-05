Police officers arrested two men, aged 19 and 25, after finding bricks of cocaine in Fo Tan and Sha Tin on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Warton Li Police officers arrested two men, aged 19 and 25, after finding bricks of cocaine in Fo Tan and Sha Tin on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$900 million worth of cocaine in biggest such bust in nearly a decade

  • Two men arrested in Fo Tan and Sha Tin, with one carrying 150 bricks of the drug on a trolley outside an industrial building
  • Officers arrest a third man and discover 28kg of methamphetamine and 400 grams of heroin in Sau Mau Ping flat

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:47am, 5 Apr, 2021

Police officers arrested two men, aged 19 and 25, after finding bricks of cocaine in Fo Tan and Sha Tin on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Warton Li
