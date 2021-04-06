Police arrested one of the supects on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li Police arrested one of the supects on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man, woman after home-alone girl robbed, molested and filmed by intruder

  • Suspects had been looking for burglary targets in Sau Mau Ping’s On Tat Estate when they arrived at the 12-year-old girl’s door
  • After searching CCTV footage, officers arrested woman, 38, on Sunday while man, 47, picked up on Tuesday

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:06pm, 6 Apr, 2021

