Police arrested one of the supects on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man, woman after home-alone girl robbed, molested and filmed by intruder
- Suspects had been looking for burglary targets in Sau Mau Ping’s On Tat Estate when they arrived at the 12-year-old girl’s door
- After searching CCTV footage, officers arrested woman, 38, on Sunday while man, 47, picked up on Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong police
