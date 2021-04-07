Jimmy Lai has been convicted of another protest-related offence. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests: media boss Jimmy Lai and two former lawmakers convicted of joining illegal demonstration in 2019
- Lai, Yeung Sum and Lee Cheuk-yan plead guilty to knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly on August 31, 2019
- Trio each face a maximum of five years in prison after admitting the public order offence in the District Court on Wednesday
