Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Home of CEO of major Hong Kong restaurant chain splashed with red paint

  • Police are now investigating whether the vandalism at Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house was related to a financial dispute
  • Authorities say they received a report on Wednesday morning of around eight men armed with knives arguing outside the house, though no one was reported injured

Christy Leung
Updated: 2:12pm, 7 Apr, 2021

The gate of Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house at Kam Pok Road, which was splashed with paint on Wednesday. Photo: Google Maps The gate of Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house at Kam Pok Road, which was splashed with paint on Wednesday. Photo: Google Maps
The gate of Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house at Kam Pok Road, which was splashed with paint on Wednesday. Photo: Google Maps
