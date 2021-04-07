The gate of Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house at Kam Pok Road, which was splashed with paint on Wednesday. Photo: Google Maps
Home of CEO of major Hong Kong restaurant chain splashed with red paint
- Police are now investigating whether the vandalism at Fulum Group CEO Yeung Wai’s house was related to a financial dispute
- Authorities say they received a report on Wednesday morning of around eight men armed with knives arguing outside the house, though no one was reported injured
Topic | Crime
