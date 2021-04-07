Hong Kong recorded 264 robbery reports in 2020, representing a 25.7 per cent jump from 210 cases in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Manhunt launched in Hong Kong after money changers robbed of more than HK$16 million
- Car carrying money changers was intercepted on Hoi Po Road at Yau Ma Tei soon after noon
- Police are looking for the suspects who drove black BMW and fled towards New Territories
Topic | Hong Kong police
Hong Kong recorded 264 robbery reports in 2020, representing a 25.7 per cent jump from 210 cases in 2019. Photo: Warton Li