A silver vehicle driven by a suspect shot by Hong Kong police on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police end wild Sha Tin car chase by shooting suspect in shoulder; woman and child in vehicle unharmed
- According to the force, the rare shooting came after the man fled an attempted traffic stop, hitting a bus, two private cars, two taxis and a police vehicle before being brought to a halt
- The suspect was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment of his wounds, while all lanes of Ngan Shing Street Siu Lek Yuen Road near Chap Wai Kon Street were closed to traffic
