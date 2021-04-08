Lui Sai-yu appeared before a West Kowloon magistrate on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Lui Sai-yu appeared before a West Kowloon magistrate on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Lui Sai-yu appeared before a West Kowloon magistrate on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong student accused of weapons possession charged with secession offence

  • Lui Sai-yu, 24, is charged on Thursday with inciting others to commit secession, on top of existing allegations of possessing a firearm and offensive weapons
  • First-year PolyU student does not seek bail and case is adjourned to next month

Phila Siu
Updated: 2:45pm, 8 Apr, 2021

