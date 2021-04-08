The judge in the trial over the death of a 5-year-old girl has instructed jurors not to let their emotions affect their decision. Photo: Warton Li The judge in the trial over the death of a 5-year-old girl has instructed jurors not to let their emotions affect their decision. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge in 5-year-old girl’s murder trial tells jurors not to ‘let emotions affect your decision’

  • Judge tells jurors to carefully consider whether the girl’s parents’ intended to cause her grievous bodily harm, a key element of the murder charge against them
  • “Please do not succumb to any emotional feelings as children are involved,” Mr Justice Albert Wong tells the seven-member panel

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Apr, 2021

