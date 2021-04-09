People queue up outside the AbouThai shop in Tai Koo on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong People queue up outside the AbouThai shop in Tai Koo on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs defends operation to seize mislabelled goods from company founded by defendant in national security law case

  • Press briefing comes a night after department accused of act of ‘repression’ over operation at AbouThai stores
  • Packaging of the products seized did not have bilingual warnings or cautions on their usage or safety, customs officer Vincent Chan says

Topic |   Crime
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:33pm, 9 Apr, 2021

