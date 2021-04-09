Activist Tam Tak-chi (back) gestures as he is escorted to a prison van on his way to a court appearance last month. Photo: Handout
District Court does have jurisdiction to hear sedition cases, Hong Kong judge rules, despite questions raised by national security law
- Judge finds that despite changes to sedition’s legal status under the security law, activist Tam Tak-chi’s case does not need to be forwarded to a higher court
- The common interpretation of parts of the Magistrates Ordinance, however, will need to adapt to allow for the special exemption for national security cases
Topic | Hong Kong courts
