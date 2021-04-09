Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Nine detained in HK$900 million laundering bust in Hong Kong involving 300 bank accounts
- Around HK$35 million of the money came from 30 investment frauds and 25 romance scams between February 2020 and January this year
- Investigators are tracing the sources of other crime proceeds the ring may have laundered and say further arrests are possible
Topic | Scams and swindles
Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li