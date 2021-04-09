Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Nine detained in HK$900 million laundering bust in Hong Kong involving 300 bank accounts

  • Around HK$35 million of the money came from 30 investment frauds and 25 romance scams between February 2020 and January this year
  • Investigators are tracing the sources of other crime proceeds the ring may have laundered and say further arrests are possible

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:11pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Deception cases in Hong Kong nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553 in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE