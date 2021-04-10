Residents collect fresh water at a temporary distribution point following the discovery of excessive amounts of lead in housing estates’ tap water in 2015. Photo: SCMP Residents collect fresh water at a temporary distribution point following the discovery of excessive amounts of lead in housing estates’ tap water in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong subcontractors cleared of perjury charge linked to 2015 inquiry into lead-tainted water

  • District Court judge acquits the pair after accepting they may not have known the difference between leaded and lead-free solder
  • The case stemmed from a 2015 commission of inquiry into excessive lead found in tap water at public housing estates, sparking a major scandal at the time

Topic |   Hong Kong's tainted water scare
Kanis Leung
Updated: 6:12pm, 10 Apr, 2021

