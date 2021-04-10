Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Man shot in shoulder after wild car chase in Hong Kong believed to be linked to burglary ring, police say
- Five other suspects accused of involvement in a string of burglaries have been taken into custody since the man’s shooting on Thursday
- The group reportedly used tools to break the digital locks of retail shops after dark, and fled the scene using vehicles with fake number plates, police say
Topic | Crime
