Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man shot in shoulder after wild car chase in Hong Kong believed to be linked to burglary ring, police say

  • Five other suspects accused of involvement in a string of burglaries have been taken into custody since the man’s shooting on Thursday
  • The group reportedly used tools to break the digital locks of retail shops after dark, and fled the scene using vehicles with fake number plates, police say

Topic |   Crime
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:52pm, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police inspect the scene where a suspect was shot by an officer following a car chase in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE