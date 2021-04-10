Ex-lawmaker Dennis Kwok is now in Canada. Photo: EPA-EFE Ex-lawmaker Dennis Kwok is now in Canada. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ex-lawmaker Dennis Kwok is now in Canada. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigating ex-opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok for possible misconduct in public office, force insider says

  • Probe into Dennis Kwok came to light after the former Civic Party legislator confirmed to a newspaper that he had moved to Canada, where he was born, with his family and planned to regain citizenship
  • Kwok, 42, one of four pan-democrats ousted from their Legco seats last November, is the latest prominent figure in the opposition camp to leave the city

Natalie Wong  and Christy Leung

Updated: 7:05pm, 10 Apr, 2021

