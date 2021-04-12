A police officer was among those accused of operating an illegal poker den that was raided on Saturday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer among 65 arrested in raid on illegal gambling den
- The officer is one of three people suspected of running the underground poker room, while four stand accused of working as dealers
- Police source says the gamblers were mostly in their 20s, and included students, a fashion designer and white-collar workers, as well as jobless people
